LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, presents Friday Flicks, a free movie on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in the Program Room.
Attendance is limited to 20 people. Registration is not required as it will be first-come, first-served.
The library will be showing an adventure movie based on an amusement park ride.
This film is rated PG-13 and runs 127 minutes.
