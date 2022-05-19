LINCOLN – Join the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, May 20th for a movie at 10 a.m. in the Program Room for "Marry Me," an unconventional romance starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.
As Kat Valdez prepares for her live, on-stage wedding, she finds out about her husband-to-be's infidelity. In a heartbroken moment of spontaneity, Kat singles out Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, and offers to marry him instead. Now, they must navigate the public spotlight together and find out if this marriage can actually work.
The film is rated PG-13 and runs 113 minutes. Registration is not required.
