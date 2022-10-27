It is interesting to review the recent history of the Lincoln School Committee and community discontent about the conduct of members. About two years ago, a School Committee member resigned, concerned about being bullied, after another School Committee member made inappropriate statements about him in a negative exchange during a Zoom meeting. There were calls from the community for the School Committee member to resign, and for the committee to take action.

Recently, a School Committee member had a negative exchange with a resident on Ferguson Field, including accusations of using offensive words. Once again, there have been calls from the community for the School Committee member to resign, and for the committee to admonish the member due to the allegations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.