It is interesting to review the recent history of the Lincoln School Committee and community discontent about the conduct of members. About two years ago, a School Committee member resigned, concerned about being bullied, after another School Committee member made inappropriate statements about him in a negative exchange during a Zoom meeting. There were calls from the community for the School Committee member to resign, and for the committee to take action.
Recently, a School Committee member had a negative exchange with a resident on Ferguson Field, including accusations of using offensive words. Once again, there have been calls from the community for the School Committee member to resign, and for the committee to admonish the member due to the allegations.
Six years ago I was a newly-elected member of the School Committee, having run as a new candidate in a three-way at-large race, finishing as the top vote-getter. At my very first meeting, the SC organizational meeting, I was called a “piece of (excrement)” by another SC member, who has since departed, because I voted for Kristine Donabedian as SC chair, a wonderful person and leader, and because I was elected as SC vice-chair. The offensive statement was made at a public meeting. It was said in front of children, including my own, as well as family members and other residents. The School Committee member did not deny making the offensive statement. There was no apology. Check out The Breeze archives. It’s all there.
Inexplicably, there were no calls for the SC member to resign, or even apologize. There were no calls for the SC to admonish the member for offensive words. I did not resign.
All of these incidents were unacceptable and unbecoming. I don’t exactly know why the public did not seem to be interested at all by the inappropriate behavior of an SC member six years ago. I do know that I am fortunate to serve as an elected official in the great town of Lincoln, a wonderful place to live, with one of the best school systems in the state, and for that I am grateful to the many residents who continue to show faith and support for the important work we do for students, families, and taxpayers.
