LINCOLN – Join the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. for an introduction to Google Sheets, Google's online spreadsheet app.Each attendee should have a Gmail account and know their password. You will need to bring your phone for verification by Google.By registering for session 1 you are automatically signed up for session 2. Each user will be working on a laptop with Windows 10.Registration is required. Call the library at 401-333-2422, ext. 22, or go to lincolnlibrary.com and click on events.
