LINCOLN – If 2022 was a year of continued pandemic recovery, 2023 is shaping up to be one of great progress, says Town Administrator Phil Gould.
“The last year was spent wrapping up certain projects or gathering the information we needed to start others,” Gould said. “There were some areas where we really needed to step up our game.”
First, he said, the town will be updating its comprehensive plan this year. Lincoln defines the plan as “a broad strategy regarding the major areas in which town government affects the functioning of a community.” Those areas include land use, housing, economic development, natural and cultural resources, open space and recreation and municipal services.
“I can’t over-emphasize the importance of updating the plan,” he said. Lincoln first prepared its comprehensive plan in 1974, updating the document in 1992 and 2003. Some minor changes were made in 2009, but the plan hasn’t been amended since, and there has been a great deal of development in town since the last update, Gould said.
“The plan helps us identify areas of potential growth, to determine if/where we can increase our housing stock and whether or infrastructure can handle the development,” he said. “It also helps identify our priorities as a community, including expanding open green space.”
He said leaders will actively engage the community in the update process to determine priorities.
“For example, people talk about dog parks, but is that a top priority? I’d love to have one, but we need to look at the community as a whole and gather input,” he said.
He said they plan to start looking into different vendors this month to guide the process over several months.
Lincoln hired BETA Group last year to run an analysis of the town’s roads and sidewalks.
“We’re looking to publish that data soon, within the next few weeks,” Gould said. The data will help guide decisions on repaving projects starting this year.
He said he’s excited about the promise of new programs in 2023, such as the Lincoln Conservation Commission’s proposed Adopt-A-Spot program to beautify neglected areas.
“The Conservation Commission is a valuable tool in the community and they go a really great job,” he said, adding that the town has been working to update its ordinances to cut down on litter and illegal dumping.
In 2023, Gould said he’d like to team up with the commission to educate residents on recycling rules.
“I can’t tell you how many times we pay the fee because people aren’t recycling properly,” he said. “People assume that if it’s plastic you recycle it, but if there’s a plastic bag in the bin the entire load gets rejected and we pay penalties.”
The town is making headway with revised trash ordinances, he said, but he’s pledging to continue to get “more aggressive and hold people accountable” in an effort to “make Lincoln a nicer place for people who live here and travel through our neighborhoods.”
Gould said he’s looking into the possibility of bringing on a grant writer or consultant to help with grant opportunities. It’s been something of a “missed opportunity” to not have a designated grant writer or consultant to help facilitate grants, he said.
Other updates to keep an eye out for in 2023 include:
• The conversion of Lincoln’s entire street light stock to LED, which is expected to wrap up in about six weeks;
• The construction of the Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School;
• Identifying potential future athletic fields in town, developing d a better program for field maintenance and repairs.
