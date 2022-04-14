LINCOLN – Historian Theodore Coleman brings Snowtown to life at North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m.
According to a news release, Snowtown initially developed in the shadow of Smith Street, between the Hill and the Great Salt Cove. This is the area where an 1831 mob attack occurred.
Over the remainder of the nineteenth century, its bounds expanded to encompass the entire base of the hill from Smith Street down to the prison, where Providence Place Mall is now located.
The original location of Snowtown, close to Smith Street, only appears as background in photographs of other subjects, notes the release.
The 1880s “detail” from a Providence College Pastore Collection photograph, is one of the few images showing Snowtown, near Smith Street. It is a mix of small houses and larger tenements, with the Zion Church building prominent on the west side of Gaspee Street.
Coleman is the author of “The 1824 Providence House Directory,” and “Camp Hill, Hardscrabble, and Addison’s Hollow in Early Nineteenth Century Providence.” He is currently working on a guide to the John Worrall Providence Theatre Curtain.
For the past two years he has been a member of the Center for Reconciliation’s Snowtown Research Team, which includes historians, archaeologists, and other historical researchers.
The objective of the research team has been to expand the story of Snowtown, beyond being the site of a nineteenth century race riot: to provide a fuller picture of who lived there, and what it was like.
