LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce's HR Roundtable's next seminar is on Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m. Join for a panel discussion to learn how you can be a DEI Champion for your organization.
This roundtable is geared towards professionals interested in taking a more active role in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations. The conversation will also include learning how to identify more inclusive customer relationships, how to get people in the room who should be in the room and creating an all-encompassing culture.
The panel of professionals includes:
- Tomás Ávila, associate director Office of Diversity, Equity and Opportunity
- Elaine Dickson, founder & CEO of Mavenly Consultants
- Nina Pande, executive director of Skills for Rhode Island's Future
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/44n6mkk8.
