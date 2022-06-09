LINCOLN – Hunter Insurance has announced that the agency will be accepting worn, damaged or unused American flags for Boy Scout Troop 1 of Manville. All flags collected will be properly disposed of by Troop 1 in a ceremonial flag burning. A collection box will be located at the Hunter Insurance office, 389 Old River Road, through June 24.
The Boy Scouts of America are one of the only organizations in the country that has an official code for the retirement of the American Flag. These guidelines are outlined in the Boy Scouts of America handbook.
During a ceremonial flag burning, the flags will be customarily folded and then burned completely to ash so that they are no longer recognizable. The ceremony is to be conducted with dignity and respect for the Stars and Stripes and all that they represent, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.