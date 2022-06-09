LINCOLN – Hunter Insurance, Inc. has been recognized by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group President and CEO Mark C. Russell as one of the company’s top 10 agencies for Outstanding Profitable Growth in 2021. Hunter Insurance, Inc. has represented Ohio Mutual since April 2007.
In a press release, Russell said he believes Hunter Insurance has symbolized excellence by achieving the most outstanding growth and profitability in 2021, stating: “We are honored to recognize Hunter Insurance Inc. as a key business partner that focuses on a strong commitment to growing their business in a profitable manner,” said Russell. “They continuously represent our company’s vision through their strong loyalty in delivering exceptional customer service by creating and maintaining lasting relationships.”
Brian Hunter, President of Hunter Insurance said he is pleased to accept this recognition and for his agency’s tremendous relationship with Ohio Mutual. In the press release, he stated, "We thank Ohio Mutual for this tremendous honor and are proud to represent such a well-regarded insurance company – one that has been named to the “Ward’s Top 50” list of insurance companies in America year after year.”
