LINCOLN – Toddlers and preschoolers are once again welcome to visit the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, for in-person story time every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Space is limited, therefore it is asked that only one adult accompany each child.
Registration is required and opens one week prior to each session. To sign up, visit the library website at www.lincolnlibrary.com.
Be sure to check the Event calendar online for any potential changes or updates regarding in-person programming.
If any changes are made to in-person program plans, registrants will be contacted.
