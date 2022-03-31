LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will have in-person yoga class for kids ages 5-12 on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
Each monthly class is centered around a special theme and no previous yoga experience is necessary. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat, towel, or blanket to use for floor work.
Space is limited, therefore registration is required. Adults accompanying their children can either explore the library while class is in session, or choose to observe in the seated area provided in the programming room. An online registration form can be accessed by visiting www.lincolnlibrary.com.
Parents are also asked to check the event calendar online for any potential changes or updates regarding in-person programming. If changes are made, all who are registered will be contacted.
