LINCOLN – An informational meeting for the soon-to-be-formed Scouts BSA Troop 64 Saylesville girls troop will be held Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at the Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel St.
The troop is open to girls who are in grade 5 to age 17.
Call Jeff Berleth at 401-523-1079 or email bberleth@earthlink.net.
