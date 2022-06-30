LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will host Joel Beauchemin, a musical performer, on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
Not your typical early childhood music class, Beauchemin combines singing, listening games, movement and thematic material. The show also includes Fiddlestix, durable, and experimental “toys” used for learning the violin.
The event will help celebrate the library’s 2022 Summer Reading theme: “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” focusing on nature, camping and outdoor adventures.
This is planned as an outdoor event, weather permitting, otherwise it will take place in the main program room where space is limited, therefore registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.