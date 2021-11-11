LINCOLN – Collector Kevin Heskin will exhibit many remembrances of World War II at North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, as part of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the downstairs hall.
Heskin has amassed memories of WWII, from all sides: weapons, uniforms, all in tribute to those who were a vital part of that time. Come share the memories.
For more information contact Jason Dionne at jjhdio70@gmail.com or 401-862-4202.
