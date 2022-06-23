LINCOLN – Kids ages 6-10, who like nature will enjoy a seed planting project at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Wednesday, June 29 at 3:30 p.m.
Each participant will decorate a pot with a silly face, fill the pot with soil, plant seeds and take it home to watch their plant grow, to learn about planting while using creative skills.
Supplies are limited, therefore registration is required. For more information, visit www.lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.