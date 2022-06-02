LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will continue its monthly yoga classes for kids ages 5-12, on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m.
Each class is centered around a special theme and filled with active movement, poses, music, mindfulness and relaxation. During the summer, classes will be held outside if weather permits, otherwise classes meet in the program room.
Children are asked to bring a yoga mat, towel, or blanket.
Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit www.lincolnlibrary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.