LINCOLN – The second annual Walk to End ALS, in memory of Lincoln's Joe Kiley, will take place at Lincoln Woods State Park, 2 Manchester Print Works Road, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. 

According to a news release, the foundation is committed to finding a cure to end ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with proceeds supporting the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital, the very place where Kiley was treated and underwent clinical trials.

