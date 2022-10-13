LINCOLN – The second annual Walk to End ALS, in memory of Lincoln's Joe Kiley, will take place at Lincoln Woods State Park, 2 Manchester Print Works Road, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
According to a news release, the foundation is committed to finding a cure to end ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with proceeds supporting the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital, the very place where Kiley was treated and underwent clinical trials.
Organizers say Kiley's spirit inspired wife Cheryl and her three sons (Lincoln Police Officer Sean Kiley, Benjamin Kiley, and Devin Kiley) to form the Joseph Kiley Foundation with the help of Norman Tashash and Kate Packard.
Last year, the group hosted their first Walk to End ALS which raised $15,000 for the Healey Center. Those funds directly supported the Healey ALS Platform Trial which was “the first ALS platform trial, accelerating the path to new ALS therapies by testing multiple treatments at once, reducing the cost of research by 30 percent, decreasing the trial time by 50 percent and increasing patient participation by 67 percent.”
Kiley was a lifelong resident of Lincoln and raised his three children in town as well. He coached his children and countless others in youth sports including soccer, basketball, and baseball.
There are multiple ways to support this mission including attending the walk, sponsoring the event or making a donation. Individuals can learn more at www.josephkiley.org.
