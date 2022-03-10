LINCOLN – The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus will be celebrating St. Joseph’s Day on Saturday, March 19 with complimentary zeppoles for members of the community. This is a drive through event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 171 Jenckes Hill Road.
The zeppoles from the Original Italian Bakery will be individually packaged.
Free will donations to support the charitable programs of the Lincoln Council will be accepted.
