LINCOLN – Join Donna Houle, co-founder of the Friends of the Looff Carousel, as she introduces the history of the Looff Carousel at the North Gate Toll House, 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m.
Pawtucket’s Slater Park houses one of America’s most historic carousels, with animals carved by Charles I. D. Looff, including a very distinct “leaper” horse. It is also one of only six carousels in the country still in its original 10-sided building, with a cupola, and windows made from Sandwich glass.
At one time, this carousel was in disrepair, and closed in 1969, with the horses to be sold at auction. A massive petition campaign stopped this, and a restoration campaign began. It has now been transformed to look exactly as it was meant to be.
Houle is special projects manager for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Her love for, and devotion to, the preservation of this historic carousel has earned her many awards, including the William Blackstone Society Award, and her induction into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame as Person of the Year in 2018.
As this is the Annual Meeting of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, there will be a short business section in the downstairs hall beginning at 1:30 p.m., with the main speaker upstairs at 2 p.m.
