LINCOLN – Kids ages 3 and older can join Lego Time every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road beginning on Saturday, May 21.
The Children’s Program Room will also be open on June 4 and June 18 for kids who love to build, so come in and make what you like. Lego will be supplied. No registration is necessary.
For more information, call the Children’s Room at 401-333-2422, ext. 15, or visit www.lincolnlibrary.com.
