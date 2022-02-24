LINCOLN – During a day at school this year, Alakananda Krishnan, 18 and a senior at Lincoln High School, found out there was interest in her services from state Rep. Mia Ackerman regarding becoming a part of Ackerman’s Youth Advisory Board.
“I was getting ready to take a physics test,” Krishnan said, “and my teacher got a call that the principal wanted to see me.”
Although she is involved in both the school and community, and serves as her class president, Krishnan was apprehensive as she went to Principal Robert Mezzanotte’s office.
Mezzanotte noted her nervousness and gave her a card with Ackerman’s email and phone number, and told Krishnan that she had been recommended by her teachers for Ackerman’s Youth Advisory Board. Ackerman was looking for civic-minded students who were involved in community betterment.
“It aligned with what I want to be – a lawyer,” Krishnan told The Breeze while on February break.
She is interested in policy and policy-making, and while she hasn’t yet made a college destination decision, she wants to study economics and then corporate law, attending law school. She said one college that is an option is Babson College, but she is still waiting to hear back from a couple of Ivy League schools.
The YAB meets once a month with Ackerman to go over policies and happenings at the Statehouse. Krishnan said that Ackerman gets her board’s thoughts and opinions of what is going on in Rhode Island.
“The last meeting was about the mask mandate,” Krishnan said.
COVID-19 has had an effect on the board. It’s smaller than in past years and they could not meet in January because of the Omicron variant. Krishnan said that she did not know the other members of the board as she was the only one from Lincoln High School. The other members include senior Kyle Smolan of Mount St. Charles Academy, Seth Brayton, a senior at Cumberland High School, and Cumberland High School junior Catherine Galgay.
The board has only met twice so far, in December and February, but Krishnan has made the most of her time on the board.
“We meet at a breakfast restaurant and talk policy,” Krishnan said about the monthly meetings. “I’ve personally gained a new perspective on policy and policy-making. It’s a lot more personable than I thought. It’s for the people and by the people. It’s also given me some clarity on college and my future career.”
During the meetings, Ackerman will go over how she voted on certain bills passed, and she gets the thoughts and opinions of the students, Krishnan said.
“We can agree or disagree (with Ackerman),” Krishnan said. “Our job is to provide her with a youth perspective on Rhode Island policy.”
Ackerman will break down her own policies as well, including the recent bill that was passed that was a lifesaving legislation: In 2021, the Telecommunicator-CPR legislation was passed that requires all operators at the state 911 centers to be trained and certified in emergency medical dispatch and prepared to provide CPR instruction over the phone in the event of a cardiac arrest.
The big issue right now is mask mandates, and Krishnan said that they can give their perspectives on having to wear masks in school throughout the day.
To finish and celebrate their time serving on the board this year, there is a scheduled visit to the Statehouse in June. That will depend on COVID conditions, but Krishnan is excited for this trip.
“I’m definitely hoping we go to the Statehouse and meet everyone, including the governor and senators,” she said.
She added that she wants to be a part of local policy aspects and be involved in more bills.
“I want to make my voice heard and bring my ideas and my friends’ ideas to the table,” she said.
The students serve one term, a school year, before a new council is chosen.
Krishnan will stay busy, even when her term on the board ends. She said she wants to stay involved in the community as she is a part of a number of youth groups and outreach programs, including a substance abuse program.
She is also a part of a girls chorus line, a dance team at Lincoln High School and the state secretary of the Future Business Leaders of America. She said she enjoys cooking and has appeared in the Lincoln Living magazine.
Having gotten the opportunity to be on the board, Krishnan recommends the experience to other students.
“If a teacher gives someone this opportunity, take it, even it you’re not into politics,” she said. “You can get your voice out, as policy affects each and every one of us.”
