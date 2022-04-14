LINCOLN – Lime Rock Baptist Church, 1075 Great Road, is presenting its Holy Week Program in an electronic online and an in-person format, with the Holy Week Program including a Service of Tenebrae and Holy Communion on Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The “Celebration of the Resurrection” will be offered Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m.
The church currently holds online and in-person Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The service is live-streamed on Facebook and later, also, posted on the Church’s YouTube channel.
A link to the online services can be found through the church website www.lrbcri.org and by following the church on Facebook or by subscribing to the Church’s YouTube channel. In-person participants are expected to be fully vaccinated.
There is an online Daily Lenten Devotion which is available through Facebook and the church’s YouTube channel. The Morning Daily Devotional offers an opportunity for private, personal prayer and reflection.
In addition, a mindfulness-based meditation session is available on a bi-weekly schedule on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. The sessions are inter-religious and follow a Zen format. They will also be virtual and in-person. Anyone interested in participating in the on-line meditation sessions are invited to contact Rev. Gene to get Zoom invitation at rev.gene@icloud.com.
Lime Rock Baptist Church operates an active food pantry program. A schedule and other information is available on the church website, www.lrbcri.org.
The church’s programs are open to all people who wish to participate.
More information can be obtained by contacting the church office, 401-334-2999 or limerockbc@outlook.com.
