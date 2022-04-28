LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite 402, will hold a Lincoln Business Leaders Meeting on Wednesday, May 4, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
This meeting of Lincoln business leaders is to learn about current and future development in Lincoln. Participants do not have to be a chamber member to attend.
Town Administrator Philip Gould will recap the past year's activity of his administration, and will provide insight into what to expect for the town in 2022 and beyond.
This meeting will also be an opportunity to meet the chamber's President/CEO, Liz Catucci, and to network with fellow business leaders.
There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited, and registration is necessary. Coffee and breakfast pastries will be served.
To register or for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3tfn4zyw.
