LINCOLN – The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus are collecting brand new items in support of Operation Remembering Our Veterans at Christmas.
Donations can be dropped off at the Columbus Club of Lincoln, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., until Friday, Dec. 10.
The items collected will be donated to men and women at the R.I. Veterans Home in Bristol. Suggested items are winter hats, gloves and scarves, shirts, pajamas, underwear, khaki pants, jeans, sweatpants, sweaters and jackets, sizes medium to 4X.
Also needed are DVD movies, CDs, greeting cards, and full-size Dove soap, stick deodorant, shaving cream and cologne/perfume.
