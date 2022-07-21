LINCOLN – The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus, 171 Jenckes Hill Road will be hosting the Rhode Island Blood Center for a blood drive on Monday Aug. 1, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Donation appointments can be made at www.ribc.org/drives. The sponsor code is 3225. Walk-ins will be permitted based on availability.
