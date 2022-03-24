LINCOLN – The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, will be hosting the Rhode Island Blood Center on Monday, April 4, from 12 to 6 p.m. in their hall for a blood drive.
Donations are by appointment and can be made at www.ribc.org/drives. The sponsor code is 3225.
Eat, hydrate and bring identification with you. Masks are required.
Walk-ins will be accepted if safe spacing permits at time of arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.