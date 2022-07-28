LINCOLN – The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus has elected the following officers for the year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The officers are:
• Grand Knight, Raymond Hedenskog, of Cumberland
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:24 pm
• Deputy Grand Knight, Thomas Rossi, of Lincoln
• Advocate, Keith Macksoud, of Lincoln
• Treasurer, Daniel Rageotte, of Manville
• Warden, Josef Krol, of Smithfield
• Chancellor, Richard Berthiaume, of Cumberland
• Lecturer, Brenden Bouthillete, of Manville
• Outside Guard, Hunter Hedenskog, of Cumberland
• Inside Guard, Aidan Carey, of Lincoln
• Recorder, Albert Gardner, of Cumberland
• Trustee First Year, Joe King, of Lincoln
• Trustee Second Year, Frank Breault, of Lincoln
• Trustee Third Year, Gerry Tougas, of Cumberland
The Rev. Charles Galligan is chaplain and spiritual advisor.
