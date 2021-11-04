LINCOLN – The Lincoln Garden Club will be holding its monthly meeting at the Chapel Street Congregational Church hall, 185 Chapel St., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m.
The meeting will feature Tom Rossi, of the Lincoln Community Garden, and will be followed by a social hour with refreshments.
New members are always welcome.
For more information, contact Kathryn Lawrence at 401-241-8425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.