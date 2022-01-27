LINCOLN – Lincoln Public School Supt. Lawrence Filippelli announced that Lincoln High School freshman Liliana Abramek, 15, has been selected the state winner of the Rhode Island Youth Art Month Flag Competition held by the Rhode Island Youth Art Month Committee.
The competition celebrates the work of one art student in each state.
“We are thrilled to have Liliana represent Rhode Island as well as the Lincoln School District and its amazing art education programs,” said Filippelli. “Liliana’s flag is inspired, and its message of unity and pride are truly in keeping with the core values of our schools and our wonderful state.”
Liliana’s flag, “Greetings from Rhode Island,” was designed in her Graphic Design class.
Her design was inspired by this year’s Youth Art Month theme “Art Connects Us.”
Students in Susan Kolenda’s Graphic Design classes digitally created designs based on this theme. Liliana’s design, along with four additional student designs, was voted by her classmates to represent Lincoln High School in the YAM Flag design contest.
Liliana’s design, along with the other state YAM flags, will be on display during the NAEA Conference in New York City in March. A national winner will be chosen from the state flags.
Youth Art Month is an annual observance held each March to emphasize the value of art education for all children and to encourage support for quality school art programs.
Youth Art Month provides a forum for acknowledging skills that are fostered through experience in the Visual Arts that are not possible in other subjects offered in the curriculum.
Youth Art Month is sponsored nationally by the Council for Art Education, Inc. and is endorsed by the National Art Education Association.
