LINCOLN – The National Federation of State High School Associations announced that Lincoln High School has earned Level 1 status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program for the 2021-22 school year.
This national distinction honors the dedication and commitment that Lincoln High School coaches have to students and to education-based programs, said a news release.
At LHS, the release noted, coaches have been equipped with a research-based and student-centered curriculum that will assist them in their journey as an interscholastic coach. LHS has joined a national community of schools that value the professional development of coaches and the learning experience of students.
Principal Robert Mezzanotte stated, “As principal of Lincoln High School, I am extremely proud that our school has achieved Level 1 Status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program.
“At LHS, we are committed to the values of education-based athletics. Our athletic program, under the leadership of Athletic Director Greg O’Connor, promotes these values by equipping our coaches with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a difference in the lives of student-athletes.
“I would like to thank Greg for his leadership, and our coaches for their enduring dedication to our student-athletes.”
