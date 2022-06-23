LINCOLN – Lincoln Housing Authority has been chosen as a recipient of the New England Regional Council/National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials 2022 Regional Awards of Merit, as announced by LHA Board of Commissioners Chairman William H. Peppes, Vice Chairman Brian Wilson, Kevin McPeak, Louise Laflamme, Bessie Carvalho, and Karen Roscia.
Lincoln Housing Authority received Regional Awards of Merit for its “Operation Holiday Cheer” and “Sharing Surplus Snack During a Pandemic” submissions. The two programs that were implemented were submitted under the Resident and Client Services category which included programs that work to enhance the lives of residents.
