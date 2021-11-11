LINCOLN – The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus will be hosting a complimentary breakfast for veterans and first responders this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Columbus Club, 171 Jenckes Hill Road.
In honor of their service to our country and community, veterans, first responders and family members in the community are welcome to attend and will be served by members of the Knights of Columbus.
