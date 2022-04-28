LINCOLN – Kids ages 8-12 are invited to the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. for the Library’s Art Club for Kids.
Participants will make two projects: floral decoupage rocks by cutting pictures from gardening catalogs and magazines, and hanging 3D butterfly ornaments.
All supplies will be provided, however, space is limited therefore online registration is required.
Visit the website www.lincolnlibrary.com for details and to sign up. Call 401-333-2422, ext. 15, with any questions.
