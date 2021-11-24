LINCOLN – From Saturday Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 4, the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will hold its annual food for fines program.
During this time, patrons may bring to the library’s circulation desk an unexpired non-perishable food item in lieu of a fine when returning overdue books and DVDs.
One donated food item for every overdue library item.
All food collected will be distributed to local families in need through Lincoln’s Holiday Basket Program.
The following goods would be appreciated including cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, packaged turkey stuffing, pasta sauce and canned vegetables.
For more information, call the library at 401-333-2422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.