LINCOLN – Join staff at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, for their monthly Spice Club meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m.
This month, participants will receive a sample of caraway seeds, which are traditionally found in Irish soda bread. Spend the next couple of weeks trying out the spice and taking note of things you did or did not like.
Register online at lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22, to get a sample of this month’s spice and a brochure with different potential recipes or uses.
