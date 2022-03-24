LINCOLN – Children ages 8-12 are invited to the Lincoln Public Library for Art Club on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m.
Young artists will be making Kente weaving mats, exploring a centuries-old West African tradition.
All supplies are provided. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register at www.lincolnlibrary.com.
Parents are also asked to check the Event calendar online for any potential changes or updates regarding in-person programming. If changes are made, all who are registered will be contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.