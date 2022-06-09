LINCOLN – Kids ages 8-12 are invited to the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m., where participants will complete two sand art projects: jungle animals using colored sand and an adhesive template, and bangle bracelets filled with sand.
The program will take place outside on the patio, weather permitting, or inside the Children's Program Room.
Supplies are limited, therefore registration is required. Visit the event calendar at www.lincolnlibrary.com to register.
For more information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2422.
