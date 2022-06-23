LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin on Monday, June 27, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14, at 145 Old River Road.
This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” focusing on nature, camping and outdoor adventures. All ages from infants to adults are encouraged to participate.
To register visit lincolnlibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app to your digital device and look for Lincoln Public Library, Rhode Island.
Participants will earn points for reading or listening to books, attending library events and completing activities. Prizes will be awarded at various point levels, and those who complete the program will have their names entered in several grand-prize drawings.
For more information, visit www.lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422.
