LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will be holding a registration day for kindergarten students and elementary students new to the district for the 2022-2023 school year on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. Snow date is Saturday, March 26.
This event is being held to drop off complete registration packets. There will also be an opportunity for the children to visit a kindergarten classroom, so children are encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend, you may drop off your complete packet to your neighborhood school during from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enrollment is based on space availability. Final placement decisions are determined in late summer.
Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022 should register for kindergarten at this time. Children now attending kindergarten outside the Lincoln Public Schools, who will enter first grade in Lincoln in September 2022, must also register. All other elementary students who will attend Lincoln Public Schools for the first time in the 2022–2023 school year can also register at this time.
Copies of original birth certificates and three original proof-of-residency documents are required at registration:
• Parents who are homeowners: Mortgage statement AND 2 utility bill (gas, electric, telephone, cable) or car insurance statement, Rhode Island car registration, Excise tax bill
• Parents who are renting: Lease agreement (must be notarized OR accompanied by a notarized letter from the landlord) AND 2 utility bill (gas, electric, telephone, cable) or car insurance statement, Rhode Island car registration, Excise tax bill
• A notarized affidavit is also required for residency.
• A recent physical, including vision screening and immunization records with month, date and year of shots for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DTap 5), polio (IPV 4), measles, mumps, rubella (MMR2), chicken pox (varicella 2), hepatitis b (3), lead (date and result) or a certificate from a licensed physician stating that your child is not subject to immunizations because of medical reasons, must also be presented at registration. Registration packets will not be accepted without the above documents.
Registration packets are available online at www.lincolnps.org or call one of the schools below to obtain a registration packet.
• Central Elementary School: 401-334-2800
• Lonsdale Elementary School: 401-725-4200
• Northern Elementary School: 401-769-0261
• Saylesville Elementary School: 401-723-5240
Masks will be required for all attending.
If unsure which school to attend, contact Sheila Brown at 401-721-3315.
