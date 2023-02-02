LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools is holding a registration day for kindergarten students and elementary students new to the school district for the 2023-2024 school year at their neighborhood elementary schools on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, a make-up day will be held on Saturday, April 1, at the same time. If unsure which school to attend, contact Sheila Brown at 401-721-3315.
This event is being held to drop off complete registration packets. There will also be an opportunity for the children to visit a kindergarten classroom, so children are encouraged to attend. Those unable to attend may drop off completed packets to their neighborhood school during normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enrollment is based on space availability. Final placement decisions are determined in late summer, so a student’s final school assignment may be subject to change.
Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, should register for kindergarten at this time. Children now attending kindergarten outside the Lincoln Public Schools, who will enter 1st grade in Lincoln in September 2023, must also register. All other elementary students who will attend Lincoln Public Schools for the first time in the 2023 – 2024 school year can also register at this time.
Copies of original birth certificates and three original proof-of-residency documents are required at registration:
• Parents who are homeowners: Mortgage statement and two utility bills (gas, electric, telephone, cable) or car insurance statement, Rhode Island car registration, excise tax bill.
• Parents who are renting: Lease agreement (must be notarized or accompanied by a notarized letter from the landlord) and two utility bills (gas, electric, telephone, cable) or car insurance statement, Rhode Island car registration, excise tax bill
A notarized affidavit is also required for residency.
A recent physical, including vision screening and immunization records with month, date and year of shots for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DTap 5), polio (IPV 4), measles, mumps, rubella (MMR2), chicken pox (varicella 2), hepatitis b (3), lead (date and result) or a certificate from a licensed physician stating that your child is not subject to immunizations because of medical reasons, must also be presented at registration.
Registration packets will not be accepted without a copy of the original birth certificate, proof of residency documents, including notarized affidavits and immunization records.
Registration packets are available online at www.lincolnps.org or call one of the schools listed below to obtain a registration packet:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.