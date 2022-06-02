LINCOLN – The Lincoln Republican Town Committee is hosting a meet and greet with Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m.
For more information and for the location, call Chairman Lou Paolino at 401-359-0333, or Secretary Aidan Carey at 401-651-7758.
