LINCOLN – Coldwell Banker Realty in New England has announced that Beatriz Giron, a sales agent affiliated with the East Greenwich office and a resident of Lincoln, has been recognized as a 2022 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents Award recipient.
Recognizing the industry’s leading Latino real estate agents and brokers who have closed an outstanding number of transactions, the prestigious award recognizes Beatriz for her success in completing 71 transactions in 2021, states a release. Ranked among the top 250 agents and selected out of more than 2,000 that were nominated across the U.S., NAHREP recognizes Beatriz’s hard work, dedication, and celebrates her contributions toward advancing sustainable Hispanic homeownership.
Beatriz is an award-winning Realtor, with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. Born in Guatemala, she immigrated to the United States and taught herself to speak English. Having lived in Rhode Island for more than 33 years, Beatriz is also recognized for her unparalleled market expertise as well as her ethical business practices, trustworthiness and reliability, the release notes.
