LINCOLN – Daniel Burgoyne, of Lincoln, was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America at its annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner on April 7.
The Silver Beaver Award is the highest award presented to volunteers who contribute significant leadership and commitment to their Scouts and community. The annual awards dinner was hosted by the Narragansett Council after a two-year break due to the pandemic, at White’s of Westport in Westport, Mass.
Daniel grew up in Lancaster, Mass., becoming a part of Scouting back in the late 1980s. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1998 as a member of the then Nashua Valley Council. As a Scout, Daniel was heavily involved in the Order of the Arrow, serving as lodge chief and section chief among other leadership roles.
He graduated from Providence College in 2003 and Boston College Law School in 2006. After graduating from law school, he moved to Providence and began volunteering his time with the Narragansett Council, serving as an Order of the Arrow adviser at the lodge and section level.
More recently, Daniel served as the Northwest District chair and is currently a member of the Narragansett Council Executive Board.
