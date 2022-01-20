LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will hold the district’s annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 152 Jenckes Hill Road.
In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Lincoln’s Bee is a preliminary to the State Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Valley Breeze, to be held Saturday, March 12.
