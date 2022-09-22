Locker Magnets craft offered at Lincoln Library Sept. 26 Sep 22, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN –The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a class for ages 11-17 that teaches teens how to make locker door magnets on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.Attendees will use bottle caps, glue, comics, templates, and sealer to make customized magnets for school and home.Registration is open on the library’s website, www.lincolnlibrary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Library Magnet Locker Attendee Bottle Craft Class Teens × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular One of two bodies found in Woonsocket home ID'd as former Mayor Menard Town proceeds with work at Deer Run Estates after developer defaults Board considers plan for restaurant parking at former Luca Music Property owners protest tax bills; council hires legal counsel for ouster hearing Cumberland celebrates completion of Cumberland Hill School Latest News Smithfield schools working to address COVID-related behavior issues Grant brings community center at Amaral Building a step closer Lincoln council looks to prohibit public smoking Plans for Foster rodeo on hold for now RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Smithfield schools working to address COVID-related behavior issues Grant brings community center at Amaral Building a step closer Lincoln council looks to prohibit public smoking Plans for Foster rodeo on hold for now RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business Top Ads featured showcase 1 Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale 6 hrs ago featured showcase 2 Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale Sep 16, 2022 featured showcase 3 Antiques, Vintage, Music Gear, Home Goods Yard Sale 6 hrs ago
