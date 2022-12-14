PAWTUCKET — The YMCA of Pawtucket has announced the appointment of Chuck LoCurto, of Lincoln, to its Board of Directors. LoCurto is currently vice president and chief information officer at Bryant University in Smithfield.
LoCurto joined Bryant University in 2012 as vice president and CIO. His responsibilities at Bryant include: Core information technology services, library services, academic computing and media services, and administrative systems. Prior to joining Bryant, states a news release, LoCurto worked for Textron in many capacities, most recently as CIO for Textron Financial, and as the global leader for their Enterprise Business Solutions team. His past work experience also includes time at General Dynamics where he spent many years in systems, development, engineering, quality, and logistics.
Additionally, LoCurto served nearly seven years on the Board of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, serving as chairman during his last three years of service. He also served several years as an advisory board member and mentor for Year Up, a one-year training program that provides urban young adults with a combination of technical and professional skills, college credits, and corporate apprenticeship. He is also a governing body member for the Boston CIO Executive Summit. LoCurto has been recognized as one of the Computerworld’s Premier 100 IT Leaders and was a member of the RI Cybersecurity Commission, states the release. He earned an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.