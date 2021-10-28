LINCOLN – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology recently awarded certified registered nurse anesthetist Keith Macksoud, of Lincoln, the designation of fellow of the AANA, a recognized hallmark of leadership and professionalism in the profession and science of nurse anesthesiology.
Macksoud, an AANA member since 1986 earned this distinguished designation by demonstrating an exceptional level of expertise, service, and commitment to transforming the nurse anesthesia profession.
Macksoud is a CRNA with Atlantic Anesthesia in Massachusetts. He is currently the chief nurse anesthetist at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass. Prior to joining this group, Macksoud was a faculty member and then the assistant program director of the Memorial Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia located in Pawtucket since 1992. During this time he educated more than 150 CRNAs who are now practicing in almost every state in the United States, as well as in our nation’s military, states a press release.
After serving 26 years in the U.S. Army Reserve Nurse Corps, and being a veteran of Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, Macksoud retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2005.
Macksoud, who is the Lincoln Town Council president, was first elected to the council in 2005, and then elected as president in 2011.
A CRNA for more than 35 years, Macksoud earned his master’s degree in biology from Anna Maria College, his diploma from the Memorial Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia and his baccalaureate degree in nursing from Rhode Island College.
