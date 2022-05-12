LINCOLN – Maker-stations, a program for children ages 4 and older, has returned to the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, starting on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a pet theme.
During this time, the Children’s Program Room will be open for kids to take part in various challenges. Stations will be set up for thematic crafts and other “Do It Yourself,” (DIY) activities.
Two weeks later, on May 28, the projects will be all about super heroes.
No registration is required.
For more information visit www.lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.