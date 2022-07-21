LINCOLN – On Friday, July 22, kids ages 4 and older, are invited to the Lincoln Public Library's, 145 Old River Road, Children's Program Room to visit maker stations where they can take part in various challenges between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Stations will be set up for thematic crafts and other DIY activities. This week's theme is bugs, fish, and birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.