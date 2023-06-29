Maker Stations for kids at Lincoln Library July 3 Jun 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, welcomes kids to visit the Children’s Room to take part in various projects on Monday, July 3.Stations will be set up for thematic crafts and other DIY activities. This week's theme is Independence Day. No registration is required; visit anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.For more information, contact the library at 401-333-2422, ext. 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Library Interior Design × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular McCoy's Final Inning planned; stadium memorabilia to be sold With new Woonsocket council, friction remains Precautionary boil water advisory issued for some customers of the Greenville Water District Water System Cumberland graduates urged to find place, remember home Graham retires from Greenville Animal Hospital II after 44 years Latest News Broad Street project done this summer; town adding trees North Scituate Fire Station needs replacing, and soon Cumberland police will follow strict rules on access to body cam footage Kelley resigns for professor position at URI New leadership at North Smithfield schools Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Broad Street project done this summer; town adding trees North Scituate Fire Station needs replacing, and soon Cumberland police will follow strict rules on access to body cam footage Kelley resigns for professor position at URI New leadership at North Smithfield schools Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
